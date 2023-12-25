Pulse Picks: 4 heartbreaking 2023 flood disasters recorded in Ghana

Flooding results in loss of lives, displacement of communities, damage to infrastructure, and economic setbacks.

Ghanaians experiencing floods in 2023 is not different from other years and Pulse.com.gh highlights some areas affected by floods this year.

Hundreds displaced, schools, homes flooded after heavy downpour in Ketu North and Ketu South

Hundreds of residents at Ketu South and Keta municipalities as well as Keta in the Volta Region have been rendered homeless after four hours of downpour that took place in the area.

More than 5,000 people in over 100 communities were affected by the floods caused by three weeks of persistent rains.

Although the flood waters have eased significantly, the trend has not brought much relief to the people.

The receding waters have left a trail of some reptiles such as snakes in flooded areas in some of the communities, causing fear and anxiety among the residents.

Areas such as Vui, Tetekope, Abutiakope, Nukpesekope Kedzokope, among others, were affected rendering scores displaced and property destroyed.

Other areas affected are Babanawokope, Ativuta, Sukladzi, Ahorkpoe, Akanu, Akame, Nogokpo.

Accra flooding leaves homes and businesses submerged

A large swamp of water flooded various parts of Accra as a result of a heavy downpour that occurred between 14:00 and 15:00 hours on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Areas like the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Accra Central, Tema, Tema station-Accra, Osu, and others were all heavily affected after close to an hour of rainfall.

The water left many houses and cars submerged and drains carrying running water were overflown, while some potholes on roads were enlarged and deepened.

Flooding displaces hundreds in Volta Region after Akosombo dam spillage

Residents in the three Tongu Districts and Anlo of the Volta Region are counting their losses after downpours.

Many of them have their homes and businesses flooded as a result of the spillage from the Akosombo dam.

This is due to a controlled spillage of the Akosombo Dam and the Kpong Dam by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to address rising water levels.

The spillage exercise started on September 15, 2023. This was increased on October 9, 2023, due to the continued rise of the water level.

The spillage led to the displacement of 8,000 people in 8 communities along the Volta River downstream, with Mepe being the most affected. The numbers have since increased to 31,000 as of October 19, 2023.

7 districts were hit by the floods. Farmlands, houses, and other properties were affected in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta regions.

South Tongu, Central Tongu, North Tongu, Shai Osudoku, Anlo, Ada East and Asuogyaman districts are some of the hardest-hit districts.

Many houses have been swallowed by the raging floodwaters in communities such as Tefle, Wume, Sokpoe, Alikekope, Agorme, and Agbave among others.

Notable hospitality facilities affected by the floods include Villa Cisneros, Sogakope Beach Resort and Spa, and Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm.

In Mepe, the dire situation of flooding following the spillage of the Akosombo Dam displaced over 31,000 residents.

Tidal waves in Keta

Hundreds of residents along the coastal belt of Keta and Anloga in the Volta Region have been displaced in another tidal surge destruction.

The affected areas include Abutiakope, Kedzikope,Tetekope, Tetevikope, Tegbi, Woe and their surrounding communities.

Many structures including schools have been affected.

Several victims of the tidal wave incidents displaced thousands of residents who are still sleeping on the streets despite the many assurances from the government that temporal structures will be provided for the victims who have lost virtually everything to the sea.