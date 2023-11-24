PURC announces tariff adjustments: Electricity rates drop, water rates inch up

On the electricity front, there's good news for residential lifeline customers (0-30kWh) as their tariff is set to decrease from GHS/m³ 0.64 to GHS/m³ 0.63. All residential customers (0.301kWh) will also enjoy a reduction from GHS/m³ 1.42 to GHS/m³ 1.40.

Dr. Ackah explained that the Commission considered various factors, including the cost of electricity, increased volume/cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate, and inflation, in making these adjustments.

The Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support, highlighting the collaborative effort in adhering to the Rate Setting Guidelines for Quarterly Review of Natural Gas, Electricity, and Water Tariffs.

