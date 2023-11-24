According to a release signed by Dr. Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary of PURC, the water tariff for residential customers has seen a slight uptick from GHS/m³ 4.72 to 4.74, while non-residential customers will experience an increase from GHS/m³ 14.13 to 14.19. Water sachet producers face a tariff hike from GHS/m³ 22.26 to 22.34, and industrial consumers will see their tariff move from GHS/m³ 25.29 to 25.38.
PURC announces tariff adjustments: Electricity rates drop, water rates inch up
The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in Ghana has declared adjustments in utility tariffs, revealing a 1.52% reduction in electricity rates and a marginal 0.34% increase in water rates effective from December 1, 2023.
Recommended articles
On the electricity front, there's good news for residential lifeline customers (0-30kWh) as their tariff is set to decrease from GHS/m³ 0.64 to GHS/m³ 0.63. All residential customers (0.301kWh) will also enjoy a reduction from GHS/m³ 1.42 to GHS/m³ 1.40.
Dr. Ackah explained that the Commission considered various factors, including the cost of electricity, increased volume/cost of chemicals for raw water treatment, the Ghana Cedi/US Dollar exchange rate, and inflation, in making these adjustments.
The Executive Secretary expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support, highlighting the collaborative effort in adhering to the Rate Setting Guidelines for Quarterly Review of Natural Gas, Electricity, and Water Tariffs.
This quarterly tariff review aims to strike a balance between the economic viability of service providers and the affordability of utilities for consumers, reflecting the dynamic factors influencing the energy and water sectors in Ghana.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh