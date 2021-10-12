RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Radio Gold and XYZ to bounce back as NCA re-approves their licenses

Evans Annang

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has approved the licenses of one hundred and thirty-one radio stations in the country.

This approval includes the licenses that were revoked on some radio stations like Accra based Radio Gold and Radio XYZ.

In a statement copied to the media, the NCA said the new licenses also include that of new stations across the country.

“The Governing Board of the National Communications Authority (NCA), at a Board meeting held on 11th October 2021, approved the grant of a total of One Hundred and Thirty-Three (133) FM radio broadcasting authorizations which include new applications from entities whose FM radio stations were closed down after the 2017 FM Audit as well as existing stations which applied for renewal of their expired FM Radio broadcasting authorizations,” a statement from the NCA said.

A number of radio stations including Radio Gold and XYZ were shut down by the National Communications Authority in May 2019.

The NCA explained that the closures were carried out in line with Regulations 65 (1) of the Electronic Communications Regulations, 2011, L. I. 1991, which states that “a person shall not use a radio frequency without authorisation from the Authority.”

