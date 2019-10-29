There have been torrential rainfalls across the country, with many communities in the capital getting flooded in the process.

On Monday, the capital experienced another heavy downpour, leading to the flooding of the Accra-Tema motorway.

The rains also flooded many homes in areas such as Legon, Kaneshie, Odorkor, Awoshie and La Paz.

Accra-Tema Motorway floods

According to the GMA, the rains will continue for the next two weeks but will not be too severe.

Director at the GMA, Joseph Ayisi, urged the public to take the necessary precaution and pay attention to the weather forecast.

“People should pay attention to weather forecast and avoid flood prone areas. The rains we are to expect going forward shouldn’t get heavier than what we saw yesterday,” Mr. Ayisi said.

Meanwhile, 29 persons have been reported dead and nineteen injured following a week of torrential rains in the Upper East Region.

Also, more than 1,200 residents of Asuboni Rails in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region have been displaced as a result of the heavy rains.