He said unless that happens, they will have to conform to the rules and regulations of institutions in the country.

Mr. Carbonou made these remarks in relation to the call on Achimota School to admit two Rastafarian students.

At the press conference Mr Carbonou, said Achimota School did not refuse to admit the students, adding that the school only spelt out the rules and regulations of the school to the parent and the student.

“We expect that if you want to be in that school, you obey the rules and regulations. The rules and regulations of an institution are not chosen and picked by individuals, they become standard and ought to be obeyed by anyone who wants to access the school,” Mr Carbonou said.

"I don't even know why the Rastafarians don't have their own schools, because they've been in this country [Ghana] for a very long time," Mr Angel Carbonou said.

However, the students and parents at the middle of the controversy have decided to seek admission elsewhere.

Dreadlocks: Ghanaian father vows to sue Achimota School for denying admission to his son

This was disclosed by the lawyer for the Rastafari Council, George Tetteh Wayo, who said the Council is looking to get the student admitted to another institution.

“The kids will still go to other schools, we know other schools will still admit them. The young man who had six (Aggregate 6) is part of a triplet, his two sisters have gotten admission at St. John’s Grammar,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.