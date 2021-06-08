RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Reconstitute expired University boards within 7 days - NDC to govt

Authors:

Evans Annang

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued an ultimatum to government to reconstitute all the expired boards of public universities.

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Pulse Ghana

The Minority said the failure of government to do so within 7 days will lead to the hurling of the Minister of Education before Parliament.

Recommended articles

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, said, “government must constitute the governing councils of the universities as soon as possible, at least within the next seven days.”

“I am meeting the [Education Committee] chairman this morning to let the minister appear before the committee this week to tell us the steps the ministry is taking to ensure that the councils are reconstituted.”

Already, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission says it has submitted all details about nominees for the councils to government.

The University of Ghana is the oldest and largest university in Ghana
The University of Ghana is the oldest and largest university in Ghana Pulse Ghana

The governing councils of the universities became defunct following the Presidential Transitions Act 2012, which states that all statutory boards and committees are dissolved before the coming into force of a new government.

Even though government provided a five-month extension to allow for the proper reconstitution of the councils, it failed to meet its May 31 deadline leaving the schools with no legitimate body to issue degrees, approve appointments and promotions, among others.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body

BREAKING: Prophet T.B. Joshua dies at age 57

Prophet T.B. Joshua