The Minister said the charges should reduce from 217% to 40% of the present charges.

The directive follows a two-day meeting between trade associations and stakeholders, made up of the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF), the GPHA and the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), which ended yesterday.

According to a report from the Daily Graphic, the minister tasked the Director General of the GPHA, Mr Michael Luguje, to write to Meridian Port Services (MPS) for the new directive to take effect immediately.

The two-day crunch meeting followed the anger in the port community after commencement of the implementation of the new tariff regime at the port.

The restructured tariffs, according to a letter dated November 8, 2019 and signed by Mr Luguje, covered new lines such as the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) dues, stevedoring charges on liquid bulk, shore handling, of which the rate is to be charged in US dollars, and container handling charges.

Tema Harbour, Ghana

It also highlighted that revised rates were to apply to all cargo types and vessel operations, vessel handling charges, unstuffing of containers with vehicles, transhipment container charges, among others.

It listed the increased charges, ranging from 58 per cent to 217 per cent, as receipt and delivery charges for conventional cargoes, unpacked vehicles and transfer of vehicles between terminals, while the export of such items attracted charges ranging from 101 per cent to 354 per cent.