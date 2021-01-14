Dr. Hamid succeeds Hassan Tampuli, who has been elected as the Member of Parliament for Gushegu.

According to MyNewsGh, the former Minister of Information has been presented with an appointment letter and he is expected fill the vacancy with immediate effect.

Mustapha Hamid

Mustapha Hamid served as the Deputy Campaign Manager for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general election.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid entered Tamale Secondary School in 1987 for his Advanced level. In 1991, he entered the University of Cape Coast to pursue a Bachelor of Arts course, eventually majored in Religious Studies. He obtained an M.Phil and a PhD in Religious Studies from the same university.