Research on Mary and Joseph's union - Ga Wulomo defends marriage of 12-year-old girl

The Gborbu Wulomo temple has come forward to defend the marriage, citing traditional practices and spiritual requirements. According to the temple's spokesperson, Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II, the girl, Naa Yomo Ayemuade, was chosen to fulfill a significant role within the shrine, which necessitates her being a virgin. The public marriage ceremony was conducted to ensure her purity and protect her from potential sexual violation.

Frankwa emphasized that the selection of Ayemuade, at the age of 12, for this role aligns with the longstanding spiritual traditions of the Ga-Adangbe group. He stated that the critics of the marriage failed to understand the depth of the Ga Dangbe tradition and urged them to seek understanding before passing judgment.

In a press conference, Frankwa remarked, "When somebody makes such a call it comes from a point of ignorance. Because first, you need to come closer and ask so that you will appreciate what it is but not take hook line, and sinker what is being said."

He further suggested that those calling for intervention should conduct research on marriages within religious texts such as Christianity and Islam, pointing to the marriage of Mary and Joseph as an example.

Frankwa challenged critics to delve into the traditions and teachings of these religions before questioning the practices of the Ga Wulomei.

"It is deeper than what is being preached, on a lighter note, any of them who have been calling for the gender ministry, should first go and meet the Christian organization and go and ask about Mary and Joseph then they are satisfied with the research work on Mary and Joseph then call the gender minister to abolish Christianity .

They should also research the Islamic religion and when they are satisfied they can call for the Islamic religion to be abolished, then they can now come to us to abolish

The role of what was done was purely tradition and this was started six years ago, the process"

The temple reiterated that the marriage was conducted in accordance with tradition, emphasizing that the process began six years ago. Despite the outcry, the Gborbu Wulomo shrine stands firm in its defense of the marriage, citing its adherence to spiritual beliefs and cultural practices.