Reshuffling hits Ghana Police Service as Dampare starts tenure as IGP

The new appointments are mainly focused on the public affairs department of the service.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
The top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service has been hit with a reshuffle in the first week of the tenure of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
The new appointments are mainly focused on the public affairs department of the service.
In a report by Ghanaweb, the Public Affairs Director of the Service, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, is now in charge of the Judicial Police in the Eastern region.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwasi Ofori takes over her position as the Public Affairs Director (PAD).
Greater Accra Public Affairs Director, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Elizabeth Effia Tenge will now be in charge of the Volta Regional PAD. DSP Ms Juliana Obeng takes over her old position as the Greater Accra Regional PAD.
Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng who was the head of Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at the Police Headquarters resumes work as the Director of Public Affairs Director.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh