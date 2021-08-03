RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Reshuffling hits Ghana Police Service as Dampare starts tenure as IGP

Authors:

Evans Annang

The top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service has been hit with a reshuffle in the first week of the tenure of Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

COP Dampare
COP Dampare

The new appointments are mainly focused on the public affairs department of the service.

Recommended articles

In a report by Ghanaweb, the Public Affairs Director of the Service, Superintendent Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, is now in charge of the Judicial Police in the Eastern region.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Kwasi Ofori takes over her position as the Public Affairs Director (PAD).

ASP Efia Tenge
ASP Efia Tenge Pulse Ghana

Greater Accra Public Affairs Director, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Elizabeth Effia Tenge will now be in charge of the Volta Regional PAD. DSP Ms Juliana Obeng takes over her old position as the Greater Accra Regional PAD.

Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng who was the head of Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) at the Police Headquarters resumes work as the Director of Public Affairs Director.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sack Ejura MCE and punish soldier who led operation - Ejura committee

Ejura riots

Gov't to implement free tertiary education - Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

27-year-old Ghanaian engineer drowns in the U.S.

Andrew Amuna

Asante Bediatuo clears air on the purchase of Holiday Inn Hotel

Nana Asante Bediatuo