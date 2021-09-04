The newspaper has reported that some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have named the Tamale South MP and Ato Forson in a GNPC bribery scandal.

“The said publication is nothing but falsehood calculated at tarnishing my hard-won reputation and to bring me into disrepute and public opprobrium. It also exposes the general lack of knowledge and understanding of the workings of Parliament,” Haruna Iddrisu said in the statement.

“It is also a premeditated effort to place a wedge among us as the Minority Group, cause disunity within our Caucus and make us incapable of holding government accountable for its policies and decisions – which is one of our key responsibilities.

“The fact that the writer mysteriously omitted his by-line shows his or her malevolent intent and points to the fact that the publication is a fabrication.

“I wonder why the writer will want to hide under the cloak of anonymity if he or she were confident of the news story.”

He hinted that he has instructed his lawyers “to assess all possible grounds that this publication offers for a legal suit against The Herald newspaper, the writer of the story and all the hidden faces behind such a wicked and politically motivated publication; against my person.”

The MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency Cassiel Ato Forson who The Herald newspaper named in the said publication has also issued a similar statement with the same threat of a lawsuit.