Rev. Kusi Boateng helped us get GH¢2.6m interest-free loan — National Cathedral Board member

The lawmaker claimed he discovered the alleged diversion of GH¢2.6million of National Cathedral funds to a company known as JNS Talent Centre Limited owned by Rev. Johannes Eshun.

According to him, the incorporation information, JNS Talent Centre Limited's given registration number is CS695622015 has one Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun, and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi directors and that the company has no track record in construction and design which was gifted the GH¢2.6million of the National Cathedral Secretariat has links to Rev. Kusi Boateng.

The MP's allegation caused the public to insult Rev. Prophet Johannes Eshun and his father Rev. Victor Kusi-Boateng, Founder of Power Chapel Worldwide.

Rev. Johannes Eshun who is also said to be a branch pastor of Rev. Kusi Boateng's church — Rev. Eshun's branch is the Power Chapel Worldwide, Bethel Arena was smeared wrongly by the North Tongu MP without proper investigation or due diligence.

Ablakwa in a Facebook post alleged that the government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration granted Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng a diplomatic passport which expired on November 24, 2026, rather carries the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and not Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng.

It also emerged from a JNS Bank Statement put out by puerile NPP propagandists that Rev. Kusi-Boateng Adu Gyamfi’s JNS Talent Centre Limited received a whopping GH¢3.5million from the government through payment by Controller with swift code CODGGHAC on August 23, 2021.

But the Executive Director of the Cathedral project, Dr. Paul Opoku Mensah explained how an amount of GH¢2.6 million was paid to a private company, JNT Talent Centre Limited and subsequently captured in official documentation as Contractors Mobilization.

He explained on Accra-based Joy FM that the Rev. Kusi Boateng only helped the board to get an interest-free loan to help them meet contractual obligations sometime in 2021.

"We had signed a contract, we were supposed to pay them (contractors) mobilization and that was part of the seed money from the state, and the state had actually transferred the money to the Minister of Finance but the Controller (and Accountant General) had asked for some time to pay it.

"We had already kind of postponed this payment to the contractors, so, a board member said he could help us top-up because he had some money we could just top it to pay the contractors," he disclosed.

He indicated that the documentation was put together for purposes of the transaction, "26th August 2021, we sent a formal letter requesting that this is a crisis situation, I can give you just this top, there is no interest, nothing."