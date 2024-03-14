ADVERTISEMENT
Ridge Hospital to be disconnected from national grid in three days if… — ECG warns

Emmanuel Tornyi

In three days, Ridge Hospital may face disconnection from the national grid if it fails to settle a GH¢42m power consumption debt accumulated over a year, as warned by the National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This caution was outlined in a demand notice served to the hospital during a visit by ECG officials, who are conducting a nationwide revenue mobilization exercise to recover unpaid bills from customers, including State-owned Enterprises (SOEs).

It said "You are required to make full payment of the above amount from the date of this notice, preferably between the hours of 8.00 a. m and 4:00 pm at any ECG office.

"Failure on your part to honour this request after three-working days of delivery will result in disconnection of electricity supply to your premises without further notice and legal action would be initiated against you."

Nevertheless, the hospital's administration convened a meeting with the power distributor to explain that the responsibility for settling bills of this nature rested with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health, rather than the hospital itself.

Earlier, the ECG said it will disconnect electricity supply to 91 hospitals nationwide due to unpaid debts totaling GH¢261 million.

Prominent hospitals, such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing the risk of disconnection.





