Ridge Hospital to be disconnected from national grid in three days if… — ECG warns

It said "You are required to make full payment of the above amount from the date of this notice, preferably between the hours of 8.00 a. m and 4:00 pm at any ECG office.

Pulse Ghana

"Failure on your part to honour this request after three-working days of delivery will result in disconnection of electricity supply to your premises without further notice and legal action would be initiated against you."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the hospital's administration convened a meeting with the power distributor to explain that the responsibility for settling bills of this nature rested with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health, rather than the hospital itself.

Earlier, the ECG said it will disconnect electricity supply to 91 hospitals nationwide due to unpaid debts totaling GH¢261 million.

Prominent hospitals, such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing the risk of disconnection.



