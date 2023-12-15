Sam George describes anti-LGBTQ bill as the best thing to happen to Ghana

He argued that the bill aims to protect family values and individual privacy.

"When the bill is passed and becomes law, if they say you've fallen foul of the bill, it is not because somebody thinks or infers incorrectly. The person has to take you to court and prove before a judge in a court of competent jurisdiction, meeting the ingredients of the law," Mr. George explained.

He highlighted that the bill also addresses issues of assault, stating that individuals who wrongfully or verbally or physically assault others could face up to three years in jail. According to Mr. George, the legislation is crucial for the protection of Ghana's values.

"It will protect our family values; it protects us. For those who say, 'Why is Sam George so interested in this bill?' I am absolutely not interested in what you do in the privacy of your bedroom. It is not my business," he reiterated.

The MP further pointed out that his main concern lies with individuals bringing their private affairs into Ghanaian classrooms, questioning the appropriateness of exposing children to such matters in an educational setting.

"How can I pay fees for my child to go to school, then you go and bring the pervasion of your bedroom into the Ghanaian classrooms?" he queried.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ and associated activities, criminalize the promotion or advocacy for LGBTQ+ activities, and establish measures for the safeguarding and assistance of children and individuals affected by or accused of engaging in LGBTQ+ and related activities.

