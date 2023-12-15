ADVERTISEMENT
Sam George describes anti-LGBTQ bill as the best thing to happen to Ghana

Gideon Nicholas Day

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has expressed his support for the controversial anti-LGBTQ bill, asserting that its passage would be the "best thing to happen to Ghana."

In an interview on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the lawmaker emphasized that he is not concerned about what individuals do in their bedrooms but is rather focused on the perceived imposition of such practices on the Ghanaian youth.

He argued that the bill aims to protect family values and individual privacy.

"When the bill is passed and becomes law, if they say you've fallen foul of the bill, it is not because somebody thinks or infers incorrectly. The person has to take you to court and prove before a judge in a court of competent jurisdiction, meeting the ingredients of the law," Mr. George explained.

He highlighted that the bill also addresses issues of assault, stating that individuals who wrongfully or verbally or physically assault others could face up to three years in jail. According to Mr. George, the legislation is crucial for the protection of Ghana's values.

"It will protect our family values; it protects us. For those who say, 'Why is Sam George so interested in this bill?' I am absolutely not interested in what you do in the privacy of your bedroom. It is not my business," he reiterated.

The MP further pointed out that his main concern lies with individuals bringing their private affairs into Ghanaian classrooms, questioning the appropriateness of exposing children to such matters in an educational setting.

"How can I pay fees for my child to go to school, then you go and bring the pervasion of your bedroom into the Ghanaian classrooms?" he queried.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ and associated activities, criminalize the promotion or advocacy for LGBTQ+ activities, and establish measures for the safeguarding and assistance of children and individuals affected by or accused of engaging in LGBTQ+ and related activities.

The controversial LGBT bill has sparked intense debate in Ghana, with proponents arguing for the protection of traditional values, while opponents criticize it as a violation of human rights. The parliamentary proceedings on the bill continue to attract widespread attention and discussion.

