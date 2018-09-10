Sam Korankye Ankrah is a womaniser - Owusu Bempah

news

The Leader and Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has taken a swipe at the Leader of the Royalhouse Chapel, Rev Sam Korankye Ankrah.

Owusu Bempah said Ankrah lacks the moral right to pontificate on other pastors because he is a womaniser.

Sam Korankye Ankrah is on record to have laid a scathing attack on some 'men of God' by advising them to stop sleeping with their associate pastor's wives.

However, Owusu Bempah thinks Ankrah is the last person to be talking about infidelity in marriages.

“I won’t encourage pastors to be sleeping around with women but remove the speck in your eye before you try to remove that of others,” he said.

“Sam Korankye Ankrah is accusing someone of being a false prophet because he slept with someone’s wife. Does he think we don’t know about the numerous women he sleeps with?”, he added.

Though Ankrah didn't mention any particular pastor's name, it is being suggested that he is refering to the Founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim was in the news for that same issue some years ago.

Rev Owusu Bempah dared Sam Korankye Ankrah by saying: “I know all I’m talking about. He can dare me so we go to court, and I’ll show you all his girlfriends”.