He was settled on as the new Yaa Naa after the four recognized elders of Dagbon consulted the oracles.

He was given the thatch (Moɣu) Friday afternoon which signifies that he has been chosen as the next Yaa Naa. He completed the remaining process later in the evening.

Abubakari Mahama was contesting with three others including the regent of Dagbon, Kampakoya Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, Bolin Lana Mahamadu Abdulai, and Tampion Lana.

His selection was in line with the customs and traditions with respect to the succession to the kingship of Dagbon.

The decision of the Traditional Selection Committee is also in line with the Dagbon constitution of 1930 and the Supreme Court decision of December 1986.

The Supreme Court in 1986 ordered that only occupants of skins of Mion, Karaga and Savelugu are eligible to contest for the Kingship of Dagbon.

On Friday, the Ministry of Interior imposed a 5:00pm to 7:00am curfew on the Yendi township and its surrounding environs.

“The imposition of the curfew follows various reports gathered by security agencies indicating that there is very likely to be high tension in the township with large numbers of supporters of the various gates and factions all gathering in Yendi.

“Government urges the chiefs, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area," a statement from the Ministry of Interior said.