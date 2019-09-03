This is because the government's free SHS educational policy will cover all forms of scholarships including that of the COCOBOD.

The Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, said the funds used to sponsor the cocoa farmers will be channeled into developing school infrastructure for needy communities.

According to him, with the introduction of the free SHS by the government, there was no longer the need for the fund to continue paying school fees, thus the decision to now channel that money into another profitable use within the education sector.

He said: "Due to the free SHS introduced by the government, we want to channel that fund into improving school infrastructure in areas where the children walk several kilometers before they can access education facilities."

He made this known at a cocoa farmers' rally at Kokobeng in the Akim Swedru District of the Eastern Region.