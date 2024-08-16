Security guard arrested over assault on female student at Kumasi Academy

The investigation was initiated following the release of the distressing video, which quickly spread across social media. The footage shows multiple male students from the school viciously attacking a final-year female student, drawing condemnation from the public and authorities alike.

Samson Anawine Atogembero, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Director of Education, has strongly denounced the incident. He confirmed that the victim has been identified and has received medical attention. "It is unfortunate and disturbing," Atogembero is quoted to have said, describing the assault as an abuse of a girl child.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further explained the actions taken so far: "We’ve taken the necessary measures, and so the security man has been arrested by the police. We’ve formed a committee to investigate this matter and identify the involved boys. Now the girl is calm. She was sent to the health centre and her parents have been informed."

The Ghana Police Service has also launched its own investigation into the incident. In a statement, the police confirmed they are working to identify and arrest the perpetrators captured in the video. The statement assured the public that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The video has ignited public outrage, with many calling for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the attackers. Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson added her voice to the calls for justice, stating, "If these boys are eventually caught and locked up, I don't want to hear any of you begging on their behalf."