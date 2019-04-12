The new cedi notes bear the signature of the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Ernest Addison.

They were printed in GHC1, GHC5, GHC10, GHC20 and GHC50 notes and were signed on March 4, 2019.

Earlier this week, the Central Bank announced that it will issue upgraded and security-enhanced banknotes into circulation on May 6, 2019.

In a statement, the BoG said the enhanced security features will be in line with evolving changes in the technological landscape.

The upgraded banknotes will also come with improved durability and machine readability.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has stated that some principal design elements will remain unchanged in the upgraded banknotes.

These include the Big Six portrait, denominational colours, dimensions of the various denominations and other principal and background images.

The upgraded cedi notes will officially be released on the market on May 6.