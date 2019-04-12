The new cedi notes bear the signature of the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Ernest Addison.

Upgraded GHC1 note

They were printed in GHC1, GHC5, GHC10, GHC20 and GHC50 notes and were signed on March 4, 2019.

Earlier this week, the Central Bank announced that it will issue upgraded and security-enhanced banknotes into circulation on May 6, 2019.

Upgraded GHC5 note

In a statement, the BoG said the enhanced security features will be in line with evolving changes in the technological landscape.

Upgraded GHC10 note

The upgraded banknotes will also come with improved durability and machine readability.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank has stated that some principal design elements will remain unchanged in the upgraded banknotes.

Upgraded GHC20 cedi note

These include the Big Six portrait, denominational colours, dimensions of the various denominations and other principal and background images.

Upgraded GHC50 note

The upgraded cedi notes will officially be released on the market on May 6. 