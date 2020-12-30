According to him, it is very concerning that the culture of silence is gradually creeping into the country’s democracy.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he noted that “our democracy is significantly hinged on the work of the journalist.”

Senyo Hosi, Chief Executive Officer of BOST

“We are beginning to see some sort of culture of silence trying to get back into our democracy and it’s not helping,” Mr. Hosi said.

His comments were in relation to recent death threats issued against investigative journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure and other journalists.

Last week, Manasseh disclosed his life had been threatened after he penned an article on the 2020 general elections.

The said article centered on the outcome of the Techiman South parliamentary election and the inability of the people in SALL to vote in the parliamentary elections.

Manasseh stated in his article that it will be tantamount to a “coup against the legislative arm of government” if these matters are not resolved before the next Parliament is convened.

According to him, he subsequently received an email warning him to check his utterances or he will be killed like fellow investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

The undercover journalist subsequently admitted that he was now scared for his life after the latest death threat.

Reacting to this, Mr. Hosi said he has been left disappointed by how the Akufo-Addo administration has reacted to these threats against journalists.

“There have been big disappointments for me on how some journalists have been treated and how the government under the Akufo-Addo regime has acted. You don’t really see the party take a proper stance on all these things,” he added.