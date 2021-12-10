Sharing my car number to the public has put me in harm's way – NPP MP ‘scolds’ Police

According to the former CEO of the Micro Finance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), the situation has put his life in danger.

In an interview with Joy FM on the Thursday edition of News Night programme, he lamented why the police will put out his car details given that he is a politically exposed person.

He adds that the action of the police has adversely affected his nonangenarian mother and is also taking a hit at his reputation.

“We are politically exposed and I am a political risk factor. Why should the Police put my name alongside my car number in the public domain? What crime have I committed? Do they want to kill me? Now I cannot even be driving around,” he said in the interview.

“And my 90-year-old mother has been crying from yesternight [Wednesday] till today [Thursday].” Asked what steps he would take to clear his name, he responded: “They should destroy me, destroy my reputation, that’s all. They can even jail or anything. I give it to God.”

The MP and other offenders were subsequently processed for court on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, but the MP did not show up.

Later, the Police sought a bench warrant for the arrest of MP for Nhyiaeso for failing to appear before the La Magistrate Court. The Police noted that the MP had been charged with various road traffic offences.

On Thursday, December 9, 2021, the Police issued a statement indicating that the MP had turned himself in and pleaded with the Court to revoke the arrest warrant.