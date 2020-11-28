The young student who studied the General Arts programme graduated with eight As after the exams.

The performance has given hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel after the first batch of the Free SHS wrote the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ordered that he is awarded a scholarship taking into consideration his socio-geographical background.

The scholarship secretariat after a visit to the family said its recommendation to sponsor Thomas Amoaning abroad is consequent to the student’s preference and justification of academic excellence during the review process by the Scholarship’s Review Committee.

"The head of Education at the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom has been directed to immediately initiate processes aimed at securing admission into an institution in the United Kingdom for the student," the secretariat said in a statement.

The award package will entail full tuition, monthly stipends, return air tickets, accommodation, health insurance, and any other benefits given to foreign scholarship beneficiaries.