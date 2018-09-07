Six die in Kumasi flood

news

Six people are reportedly dead from a torrential rain that hit Kumasi and its environs in the Ashanti Region on Thursday.

Five people out of a family of six were swept away by the floods at Esreso.

They died while trying to cross the Ankonim river near Esreso in a vehicle.

Reports from the Garden City indicates that the heavy downpour caused the Ankonim River to overflow its banks, blocking the only access route to residential areas.

The bodies of the deceased have since been found after a five hour search.

One more person who is still missing is also feared dead.

