The closure has become necessary as ECOWAS leaders will be arriving for a meeting at the Peduase Lodge in Aburi.

At least eight countries from the subregion are expected to participate in the said meeting.

According to Superintendent Sasu Mensah of the MTTD, the closure of roads is to ensure a safe and secure journey devoid of any traffic congestions that will disturb the smooth passage of the participants to the meeting.

He announced at a press briefing on Sunday the roads to be temporarily closed and areas that could experience traffic delays during the visit as follows:

· The Kotoka international airport to the liberation road at Opeibea.

· The airport bypass to Giffard road through to the liberation road

· Kempinski hotel to the national theater on the Independence avenue

· The liberation road through to N4 to Peduase Lodge

· The liberation road from 37 to Obasanjo street, Tang palace hotel

· The independence avenue to Ako-Agyei.

Superintendent Sasu Mensah cautioned the general public to adhere to traffic rules and regulations and also think of other alternatives routes before leaving their homes to avoid any delays and discomfort.

“They are advised to respect all traffic rules and regulations, no account should a vehicle follow an approaching convoy”.

“Motorist should pack on the right when they see the convoy approaching, any inconvenient caused will be deeply regretted as the road traffic,” Adomonline.com quoted him as saying.