The meeting will also address how nations in the West African sub-region can pool resources together to fight the pandemic.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has already engaged in public education in the fight against COVID-19 in the sub-region.

Led by the West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), it convened an emergency meeting of the Ministers of Health of ECOWAS on preparedness and response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the first region in Africa to do so.

The meeting agreed on a unified regional approach to COVID-19, and media briefings were held on this in Bamako, Mali on 14 February 2020, and in Abuja, Nigeria on 17 February 2020.

WAHO has distributed over 30,000 diagnostic test kits to the 15 ECOWAS Member States has been distributing 50,000 specimen transportation kits as well as 10,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs), and some medications to Member States since the pandemic broke out.

As of April 21, 2020, available data suggest that the 15 Member States have recorded 5,774 confirmed cases, 1,616 recoveries, 147 deaths, and 4,011 active cases.