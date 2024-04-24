Vice President Dr. Bawumia meets Pope Francis in Rome

Following this, Dr. Bawumia held discussions with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The Holy See Press Office reported that the meeting underscored the positive relations between the Holy See and Ghana, with a particular emphasis on various aspects of Ghana's political and socio-economic landscape.

The discussions highlighted the ongoing collaboration between the two entities, especially in critical sectors such as education and healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on X, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said: “This landmark meeting afforded me the opportunity to discuss many national and global issues with Pope Francis and to strengthen Ghana's longstanding relationship with the Vatican State and the Pope.

“I also had a meeting with the Vatican Secretary for relations with States and International Organisations, H.E Paul Richard Gallagher and Ghana’s pride, Cardinal Peter Appiah Turkson, who was kind to show me around the Vatican.”