The management of the school took the decision because the students failed to get the required grade.

According to reports, the students performed below the borderline of 1.5 Cumulative GPA whilst with multiple referred subjects having been allowed to resit the subjects with the same examination questions but still could not pass.

The repeated students have been asked to report to have a GPA above the minimum threshold but with less than three referred Papers, they will resit.

Nursing trainees

In 2018, authorities of the school took a similar decision and some of the students who gained admission through protocol slots.

The aggrieved students, however, dragged the Principal to the BNI, National Security and the office of the President over alleged corruption claims.