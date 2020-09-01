According to the Executive-Director, Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah, the proprietors died due to the implications of restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

He revealed that the closure of schools for the last five months has put a financial strain on them.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said "We have lost six proprietors because of this…when they see their teachers, they collapse and when they take them to the hospitals they don’t come back. Even next week we are going to bury one of our members."

In a state broadcast, President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 15, 2020, ordered the immediate closure of all educational institutions including universities and senior and basic schools in the public and private sectors from March 16, 2020, until further notice as part of efforts to protect the public against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Following the closure of the universities, he directed that the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications roll out open learning programmes.

"All universities, Senior High Schools and Basic Schools, i.e. public and private, will be closed from Monday, March 16 until further notice," he said.

However, second-year Junior High School (JHS) and Senior High School (SHS) students, would return to school from October 5 to December 15, 2020, to complete their academic year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on Sunday, August 30, 2020, said "The Ghana Education Service after further consultations have decided to postpone the remainder of the academic year for all nursery, kindergarten, primary, JHS1, and SHS1 students. The next academic year will resume in January 2021 with the appropriate adjustments made to the curriculum to ensure that nothing is lost from the previous year."

But the Ghana National Council of Private Schools has kicked against the decision by the government to reopen schools for only SHS 2 and JHS 2.

"Government should have reopened schools for all junior high students…we don't accept this reopening of schools because if you look at things, what academic calendar are they going to continue?

"This tells you effective consultation wasn’t done in the reopening of schools as the president said yesterday. The committee that was set up sat only twice but they were supposed to sit about five times and with broader consultation," he stated.