Small-scale miners burn galamsey equipment on River Mankraso in Ahafo Ano South

With no one to arrest, the task force decided to destroy the mining machines left behind. The equipment found on the river, including dredging machines, were set ablaze.

Other items such as water pumps, motors, and tanks were confiscated as evidence.

A spokesperson for the Small Scale Miners Association stated that the task force is committed to intensifying efforts to clamp down on galamsey, particularly those operations damaging river bodies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

They reiterated that the association will not tolerate illegal mining activities that devastate the environment.

The burning of the equipment was seen by many as a form of protest against the perceived unequal treatment by authorities.

The miners argued that their livelihood depends on these operations, and they accuse the government of neglecting their concerns while focusing solely on eliminating small-scale operators.

The River Mankraso, which serves as a key water source for communities within the Ahafo Ano South District, has been severely impacted by illegal mining operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galamsey activities in the area have led to widespread environmental degradation, including the pollution of water bodies and the destruction of fertile farmlands.