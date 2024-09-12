ADVERTISEMENT
Small-scale miners burn galamsey equipment on River Mankraso in Ahafo Ano South

Kojo Emmanuel

A a group of enraged small-scale miners in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region set ablaze galamsey (illegal mining) equipment along the banks of the River Mankraso.

Galamsey pumping machines
The incident, which took place on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, has intensified ongoing tensions between local miners and authorities over the control and regulation of mining activities in the area.

Recommended articles

With no one to arrest, the task force decided to destroy the mining machines left behind. The equipment found on the river, including dredging machines, were set ablaze.

Other items such as water pumps, motors, and tanks were confiscated as evidence.

A spokesperson for the Small Scale Miners Association stated that the task force is committed to intensifying efforts to clamp down on galamsey, particularly those operations damaging river bodies.

Galamsey machine
They reiterated that the association will not tolerate illegal mining activities that devastate the environment.

The burning of the equipment was seen by many as a form of protest against the perceived unequal treatment by authorities.

The miners argued that their livelihood depends on these operations, and they accuse the government of neglecting their concerns while focusing solely on eliminating small-scale operators.

Galamsey activities in the area have led to widespread environmental degradation, including the pollution of water bodies and the destruction of fertile farmlands.

Despite efforts by the government to clamp down on galamsey, the activities have persisted in many parts of the country, including the Ahafo Ano South District.

