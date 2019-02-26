Addressing parliament on steps taken by government to construct the dams, he said the costs varies for the sizes of the dam.

According to Dr. Afriyie-Akoto, out of 560 locations identified, 311 have been selected for construction.

“I have said here…that the smallest dam will cost 2.5 million cedis,”

The One-Village-One-Dam policy is one of the Akufo-Addo administration’s flagship programmes aimed at ensuring all year-round agriculture in the three regions of the north, through the construction of irrigation dams in every village in that part of the country.