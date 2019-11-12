This comes after its rival school, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, showed up as the best school in West Africa.

According to Washington-based US News & World Report 2019, the Kumasi based school is the 14th on the African continent and 706th out of selected 1,500 best universities worldwide and puts the school ahead of all the universities in West Africa.

READ ALSO: "Family Feud" to air on TV3 - Entries open for Ghanaians

Students and tweeps, as usual, have hopped on the news to troll the University of Ghana on Twitter, with many tagging Legon as a “sex for grades” school and describing KNUST as a “sense for grade” school.

University of Ghana affiliates aren't sitting back with folded arms , taking all the trolls as nothing. Some have clapped back at their rivals, creating some form of entertainment on the micro blogging platform for social media users.

See tweets below for more.