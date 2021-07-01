RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Soldiers on rampage assault Wa residents including Regional Coordinating Council P.R.O (video)

Rampaging soldiers have been captured in a video attacking innocent residents of Wa in the Upper West region including a pregnant woman and a mentally ill man on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

According to the residents, the soldiers claimed that the mobile phone of one of them was snatched by an unknown person Wednesday night, so they flooded the streets, beating up everyone on sight.

They stopped moving cars, motorbikes, and tricycles and assaulted occupants.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council Cletus Awuni who tried to question the unruly soldiers got severely beaten and tasered, and he had to seek medical treatment at the hospital.

A teacher who was going home after school also fell victim to the incident. He narrated that the soldiers even dared them to call the police if they wanted, saying they would beat the police too if they tried to interfere with their criminal conduct.

The latest despicable incident involving men of the uniform comes even before a three-member committee set up by Interior Minister Ambrose Derry to probe the Ejura killings which were carried out by them too.

