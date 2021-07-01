Soldiers on rampage assault Wa residents including Regional Coordinating Council P.R.O (video)

They stopped moving cars, motorbikes, and tricycles and assaulted occupants.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council Cletus Awuni who tried to question the unruly soldiers got severely beaten and tasered, and he had to seek medical treatment at the hospital.

A teacher who was going home after school also fell victim to the incident. He narrated that the soldiers even dared them to call the police if they wanted, saying they would beat the police too if they tried to interfere with their criminal conduct.