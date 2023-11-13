Sophia Akuffo vows to protest against labeling same-sex unions as marriage

"Everybody has the right to express themselves, but nobody has the right to insist and claim a lifestyle that is not life-sustaining. If all men are going to sleep with men and all women are going to sleep with women, we are gone in a generation or two. Is that not so?"

Akuffo firmly asserted her stance that marriage, by definition, is a union between a man and a woman. She suggested that if same-sex couples desire a lasting union, they should use a term other than "marriage." The Former Chief Justice indicated her readiness to participate in protests should there be attempts to change the traditional definition of marriage from a legal perspective.

Questioning the necessity of redefining marriage, Akuffo emphasized its historical and biblical roots, particularly the principles of being fruitful and replenishing the earth. She remarked, "If you are not going to position yourself for godly replenishment of the earth, well, that is all I got to say."

Akuffo also raised concerns about cultural imposition, stating, "Why should someone think that their culture is better than yours so they have to insist and threaten that if you cannot be like me, you will see what I will do to you? Really, where are the rights in that?"

The conversation around LGBTQ+ rights and the introduction of the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Ghana has intensified. The bill, currently under consideration by Parliament, aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities, prohibit the promotion and advocacy of LGBTQ+ content, and provide protection and support for children and individuals involved in LGBTQ+ issues.

The comments from Sophia Akuffo come in the midst of heightened discussions, with advocates and opponents expressing their viewpoints on the proposed legislation.