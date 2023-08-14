St Augustine’s College’s 1999 year group unveils the APSU 99 Legacy Project

Speaking at the project’s unveiling, the Chairman, Prof Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Dean, UPSA Law School, expressed joy of the project taking cognizance of 21st century skills in IT such as AI, Coding entrepreneurship etc.

He urged all APSUNIANS to come on board to support the legacy project and also encouraged them to promote and support APSU Led businesses,”so that the profits would ultimately end up benefiting St Augustine’s College.”

APSU president, Dr. Ernest Anthony Osei, also indicated that, though the project is being led by APSU99 but it’s for All APSUNIANS. He urged all APSUNIANS to come on board to support the Legacy project.

The guest speaker of the event, Mr Alex Bram, CEO of Hubtel on behalf of Hubtel supported the initiative with a seed fund of GHS 800,000 to kick start the project, he said, “ quality education requires quality facilities “ and that is the more reason why Hubtel is supporting the initiative to help students.

He urged on all alumni to throw in their support for the project to be completed as planned, to support, send donations to this link.

Pulse Ghana

Bank payment:

Account: Association (APSU 99) ST. AUGUSTINE’S COLLEGE PAST

Bank: Zenith Bank Ghana Ltd

Branch: Head Office

GHS Account: 6010172969

USD Account: 6040170304

Swift Code: ZEBLGHAC

Momo USSD:

Dial *966*3#

Use Merchant Code 3389

Follow the prompt to pay.

Hubtel:

Pay with Visa | Mastercard | Momo.

https://p.hbtl.co/d5Fyt4

Mr Henry Arthur-Gyan, headmaster of the school-was pleased with the project and expressed excitement about the Technology Hub geared towards mentoring in programming, coding, AI and entrepreneurship

In a statement released by the group, “One of the critical infrastructural setbacks is the non-functional state of the newly refurbished ICT laboratory and e-learning center, which was commissioned by APSU97. The absence of reliable power supply hinders the effective and efficient utilization of these modern facilities for teaching and learning. The unavailability of power not only limits the college's capability to leverage technology for learning but also hinders the development of cyber, technology, and digitally enabled future leaders.”

“By addressing the infrastructure challenges and promoting sustainability, we aim to empower the next generation of students with the knowledge, skills, and tools needed to thrive in the modern world and lead the way as responsible, digitally enabled future leaders.”

The new project aims to refurbish and modernize the existing 18-unit classroom block to create a conducive and efficient learning environment to enhance the teaching and learning experience, fostering a more productive and innovative approach to education.

It also aims to empower students with 21st-century tech - skills to prepare them for success in the digital age and future job markets. The establishment of the Tech Hub will equip students with essential skills, positioning them for success in diverse careers. Under this project there will be the implementation of off-grid solar power systems which will aligns with the project's commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness. This approach will reduce operating costs by minimizing reliance on traditional energy sources, ensuring long-term financial stability for the school.

The Legacy Project aims to alleviate the challenges faced by students in the evening when the unavailability of power severely hampers learning activities. With a sustainable solar power solution, students will have access to reliable energy, enabling them to study and participate in extracurricular activities after hours.