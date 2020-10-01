It has been revealed that there are currently three separatist groups in the Volta region seeking independence from Ghana.

They are the Western Togoland separatist, the Homeland Study Group and the Western Togoland Restoration Front (WTRF).

STC

Last Friday, the WTRF group went on rampage in the Volta region and blocked some of the main roads.

They also attacked the Aveyime and Mepe Police Stations and made away with some weapons after breaking into the armoury.

On Tuesday, the group again attacked the STC bus terminal in Ho, beating up the drivers and burning some of the buses.

In light of the attack, the station manager of STC’s Ho branch, Richard Ahiafor, said the company was suspending all trips to Accra until further notice.

“The issues at stake now we cannot speak to it,” he told journalists.

“What is showing here is the torching of our vehicles? We have reported the matter to the police [and the National Security. The BNI and military is also here.

“The drivers cannot drive today. We have called off service from Ho to Accra till further notice directives come from above.”

Meanwhile, the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service have so far picked up 31 of the secessionists.