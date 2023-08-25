Stolen vehicles: Your claims false — Vehicle and Assets Dealers tell EOCO

Clifford Ansu, the Executive Secretary of the association, in an interview with Accra-based Class FM, expressed his dissatisfaction with EOCO's approach.

He characterised EOCO's actions as unnecessary drama and dismissed the claim that luxury cars brought into the country are stolen.

He believes that EOCO's concerns are unfounded and that the office's approach lacks merit.

In February this year, EOCO secured a court order to seize vehicles suspected to have been stolen and smuggled into the country.

EOCO said freezing would enable it to seize 95 more vehicles in addition to 41 others seized earlier in collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in December 2022.

The order was also to prevent anyone from disposing of the vehicles.

EOCO in a statement said the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) had also been notified to be on the lookout for any possible attempt to register or change ownership of any of the vehicles.

EOCO stated that information available to it indicated that about 400 luxury vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the USA and Canada were in the country.

