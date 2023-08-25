ADVERTISEMENT
Stolen vehicles: Your claims false — Vehicle and Assets Dealers tell EOCO

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Vehicle and Assets Dealers' Association has criticised the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) over its recent actions that over 90 suspected luxury vehicles were stolen from the United States of America and Canada.

Luxury cars
Luxury cars

According to the association, EOCO's claims and actions are false and unnecessary.

Clifford Ansu, the Executive Secretary of the association, in an interview with Accra-based Class FM, expressed his dissatisfaction with EOCO's approach.

He characterised EOCO's actions as unnecessary drama and dismissed the claim that luxury cars brought into the country are stolen.

He believes that EOCO's concerns are unfounded and that the office's approach lacks merit.

In February this year, EOCO secured a court order to seize vehicles suspected to have been stolen and smuggled into the country.

EOCO said freezing would enable it to seize 95 more vehicles in addition to 41 others seized earlier in collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in December 2022.

The order was also to prevent anyone from disposing of the vehicles.

EOCO in a statement said the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) had also been notified to be on the lookout for any possible attempt to register or change ownership of any of the vehicles.

EOCO stated that information available to it indicated that about 400 luxury vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the USA and Canada were in the country.

The said vehicles were alleged to have been obtained through fraud and other crimes and shipped into the country, with some being displayed for sale in a number of garages in Accra.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
