He said the NDC’s flagbearer attitude after the elections has been a little disappointing.

Speaking on Peace FM’s Kokroko Morning Show, he said there’s no medal for second place and that he should accept that he lost.

Mr. Baako noted that there is no second prize in the elections, hence what matters to the elections is the first position and in this case, President Nana Akufo-Addo is the gold medal laureate.

"So, I'm surprised somebody wants to suggest that the 500,000 plus means he has done well. You lost, you lost. They won't give you a silver medal. We don't have bronze, silver; what we have here is a gold medal. Finished!'', he said.

John Mahama and the NDC have refused to accept the election results describing it as flawed.

In an interview with Voice of America, Mahama called for an independent forensic audit into the results before he will accept the decision to announce Akufo-Addo as winner.

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr

We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results which points to an NDC Parliamentary majority," he asserted.

President Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,587 representing 51.30% to emerge victor while Mr. Mahama, contesting on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost by 6,213,182 votes representing 47.35%.