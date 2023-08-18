Stop construction of $250m Bank of Ghana's new head office — Dormaahene tells Nana Addo

According to him, "We heard that the BoG is building a new headquarters at a cost of $250 million dollars. That is about a quarter of the money we are seeking from the IMF. We want the President to intervene. He should meet with them and rescind that decision and communicate the same to us."

Pulse Ghana

The new building is near the Ridge Hospital in Accra and this comes at a time when managers of the bank have been heavily criticized for its losses totalling GH¢60 billion cedis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the management of the Central Bank justified why they invested $250 million in the construction of a new building to serve as its new headquarters in Accra.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, the central bank explained that a structural integrity assessment it conducted revealed that its current head office building is no longer "fit for purpose" and could not stand any major earth tremors.