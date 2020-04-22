He said this will aid in the country's fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking on TV3's 'New Day', the Minister said the move fits into the call for concerted efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are running an organization, like TV3,…not only are you taking people’s temperature and wash their hands, you are going to insist that if you are not wearing a mask, you are not coming into our premises,” he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

“Even if one person is recalcitrant, he puts all of us at risk, so it is our collective responsibility to be our brother’s keeper,” he pointed out.

Oppong Nkrumah’s position on nose masks was to also reassure the general public that government would not let its “guard down” as the lockdown is eased.

He hinted that government intends going all out to make wearing of nose mask compulsory.