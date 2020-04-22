Due to the increase in cases as the days went by, there has been a ban on social gatherings including sports, a partial lockdown of two of the biggest cities in the country as well as the encouragement of most citizens to stay home.

These directives have literally thrown out schedules of most activities by corporations and state organisations.

With 2020 being an election year, the disruptions COVID-19 has brought around the world has greatly affected the political calender in Ghana.

We took a look at 4 activities on the political calendar that have been put on hold due to COVID-19.

New voters register: The Electoral Commission (EC) scheduled to compile a new voters register for the 2020 general elections on April 18.

However, due to the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases in Ghana, coupled with the ban on social gathering, the EC has postponed the compilation until further notice.

Dr Bossman Asare, a Deputy Commissioner in charge of Corporate Services, said the Commission is monitoring the COVID-19 situation to fix a future date for the exercise.

Jean Adukwei Mensa, EC boss

He said the Commission planned to conduct the exercise in April, however due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 and subsequent measures announced by President Akufo-Addo, the Commission would work with experts and stakeholders to fix a new date.

Ghana Card registration: The National Identification Authority has suspended its Ghana Card registrations for residents in the Estern Region due to COVID-19.

The NIA in a statement said the suspension “follows a careful assessment of the registration exercise carried out in the Eastern Region between Wednesday, 4th March 2020 and Friday, 20th March 2020.”

Chief Executive Officer of the National Identification Authority, Professor Ken Attafuah

It also attributed this course of action to “the current trend in the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.”

The registration exercise has previously been suspended on March 21 following an interlocutory injunction application filed at the High Court restraining the Authority from continuing with the registration exercise.

NPP Parliemntary primaries: The ruling New Patriotic Party were supposed to hold their parliamentary primaries in constituencies they won in 2016 this week.

But for the ban on social gatherings and the steep in rise of coronavirus cases, it has been suspended indifinetely.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu

The party said in a statement stated that: “The National Steering Committee, by reason of Article 10(10)(1) of the party’s constitution, is the body responsible for overseeing the daily management of the party, and is thus mandated to ‘act on behalf of the party on urgent matters’ such as in the circumstances we find ourselves as a party and nation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic

Running mate for John Mahama: With just over 7 months to the 2020 general elections, the nomination of a running mate to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama has been on the cards for political watchers.

Rumours were rife that the former president will announce his running mate in March, however, the announcement has been overshadowed by COVID-19.

Former President John Mahama

With everyone focusing on fihting the virus in Ghana, the NDC and John Mahama have shifted their focus into helping the poor in society as well as donating Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) to hospitals.