Prof. Ocquaye said such acts interfere in the cultural freedom of third world countries especially in Africa.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the country director for the World Bank Pierre Frank Laporte, Prof. Oquaye asked the identity of the African to be respected.

READ ALSO: We will take violent action against Asiedu Nketia if he signs Vigilantism Bill - NDC man

“The World Bank should dissociate itself from some of this modern reinterpretation of human rights and with special reference to the African’s own conceptualization, for example, gay rights. If we don’t like it, respect our view and don’t link it to aids, assistance, economic development because they have nothing to do with that.

Mike Ocquaye

“We are not for example in Ghana castrating people because they are gays and we are not engaged in any anti-human rights issue…It is time we look at this new interpretation of human rights which is gaining economic underpinnings in global relationships.”

The country director on his part assured the Speaker that the World Bank is clear in its mind the part it wants to play in eradicating extreme poverty and ensuring development through a partnership.

Meanwhile, the World Bank has cautioned Ghana against excessive borrowing as the country heads to the polls this year.