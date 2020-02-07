Efforts to get the two parties to sign their road map and code of conduct in eradicating political vigilantism hit a snag when the NDC failed to sign the document.

At a ceremony to sign the document, the NPP appended its signature to it, "Road map and Code of Conduct for the Eradication of Political Vigilantism in Ghana" but the NDC said other stakeholders were needed to also sign the document.

READ MORE: Nana Addo is the chief vigilante - Mahama

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The 31-page road map has what the parties needed to do in the short, medium and long term to eradicate political vigilantism from Ghana’s political dispensation.

Anthony Nukpenu, speaking on the development said he backs the NDC's decision not to sign the code of conduct to check political vigilantism.

"I fully support my party decision not to sign the vigilante bill, the grassroots of NDC will revolt against Asiedu Nketia if he had signed the Vigilante Bill proposed by the National Peace Council," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"The National Peace Council itself are hypocrites, they always take decisions to favor NDC," he added.

READ ALSO: Disband all vigilante groups – IGP to political parties

Moreover, a member of the NDC team, Alex Segbefia, said he was not qualified to sign the document and further argued that the signing of the document was premature since it could be improved.

Below is a copy of the full document: