Lawyers of the embattled NDC Chairman contends that the audio in contention cannot be used as evidence against Mr. Ampofo.

They have further filed another application at the Court of Appeal to halt the ongoing trial at the High Court.

They are seeking to overturn Justice Asiedu’s decision stating that the charges against the NDC national chairman hold despite a push by his Lawyers to get it struck out in June.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, NDC Chairman

Lead Counsel for Samuel Ofosu Ampofo Tony Lithur on Thursday informed the court that the case at the Court of Appeal will be heard on October 23 and urged the court to put proceedings on hold pending the outcome.

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and the party’s Deputy Communications Officer, Anthony Kwaku Boahen, are facing three charges over alleged leaked audio meant to create mayhem in the country.

The said audio reveals strategies the NDC intends to hit back at its political opponents including kidnapping the family members of vigilante groups allegedly used to cause mayhem at Ayawaso-Wuogon by-election in January, as well as inciting hatred against the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) and the chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC).