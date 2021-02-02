According to the Council, the directive was sudden and no room was given for couples who have planned weddings to re-plan.

This was disclosed by the General Secretary of the Christian Council, Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose in an interview in Accra.

“When we did the lockdown the last time, we were given some prior notice so we could prepare for it. This one, even though it is not a full lockdown, to say that weddings should not be celebrated all of a sudden is a bit problematic", he said.

Meanwhile the Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has clarified that the President's directive doesn't ban weddings.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

He said: “When it comes to marriage, what the president has said is that, what in Ghana we call wedding, the full-blown wedding where we have a big party with reception and people dancing and people eating, siting at reception tables, etc, that is what has been banned,” he added.

“We’ve got a lot of requests about so what if somebody is having a church service, which is allowed, and they choose to bless their marriage there as part of the church service. I’m not sure that is what has been banned. It’s the wedding. The full-blown wedding with it’s reception and social activity associated with it is what has been banned”.