According to reports, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already submitted Justice Anin Yeboah’s name to the Council of State for consideration, per Article 144 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Article 144 Clause One stipulates: "The Chief Justice shall be appointed by the President, acting in consultation with the Council of State and with the approval of Parliament."

When accepted by the Council of State and approved by Parliament, Justice Yeboah will be the first male Chief Justice in 12 years.

In May 2017, Yeboah was formally appointed Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee at the 67th FIFA Congress in Bahrain.

Justice Anin Yeboah

A graduate of the Ghana School of Law in 1981, Yeboah's legal career includes serving as Justice of the Court of Appeal (2003-2008) and the High Court (2002-2003) in Ghana.

He has also provided his legal experience to football in his country, having served as Chairman of the Appeal Committee at the Ghana Football Association from 2004 to 2008.

He also served on the Appeals Committee of the Confederation of African Football.