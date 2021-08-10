Supreme Court Judge Marful-Sau dies

According to a report by TV3, the judge of the apex court passed away earlier today.
Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau has been reported dead.
He was nominated in 2018 to the Supreme Court by the President Nana Akufo-Addo in consultation with Council of State and the advice of the Judicial Council.
Justice Marful-Sau was born in Assin Adubiase in the Central Region.
After qualifying as a Barrister-at-law 1984 he worked at the office of the PNDC and entered private legal practice prior to being called to the High Court bench in June 2002.
He was 64.
