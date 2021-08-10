RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Supreme Court Judge Marful-Sau dies

Evans Annang

Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau has been reported dead.

Justice Marful-Sau
Justice Marful-Sau

According to a report by TV3, the judge of the apex court passed away earlier today.

He was nominated in 2018 to the Supreme Court by the President Nana Akufo-Addo in consultation with Council of State and the advice of the Judicial Council.

Justice Marful-Sau was born in Assin Adubiase in the Central Region.

After qualifying as a Barrister-at-law 1984 he worked at the office of the PNDC and entered private legal practice prior to being called to the High Court bench in June 2002.

He was 64.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

