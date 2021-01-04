The panel, chaired by Justice Yaw Appau said the application before it is challenging the High Court’s jurisdiction and “the interest of Peter Amewu is too remotely connected” to the case.

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame while opposing to the objection said, no basis has been established for recusal of any member of the panel.

He said counsel own it a duty to establish the Case of bias against the said judge but has not done so, and that the claims are only premised on “speculative and conjecture.”

Lawyers of the interested parties in the Case in which the Attorney General has filed an application to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for an order of certiorari to quash the orders of the High Court over Peter Amewu’s gazette as the Member of Parliament elect for Hohoe Constituency have asked Justice Clemence Honyenugah to recuse himself.

But when there was a call for the substantive case to be heard, Lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata asked Justice Honyenugah to recuse himself.

Justice Honyenugah defended himself by saying he has no personal relationship with Mr. Peter Amewu therefore he will not recuse himself.

Tsatsu Tsikata is in court asking the court not to allow Peter Amewu to hold himself at the Member of Parliament elect for Hohoe.

Tsatsu Tsikata

This comes after some residents of Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi secured an injunction against the swearing-in of Mr. Amewu.

The residents argued that their exclusion from the just-ended parliamentary elections amounted to a breach of their rights.

However, the Attorney General, Gloria A. Akuffo, subsequently filed a motion challenging the injunction.