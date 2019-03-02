Dauda Ibrahim alias Wayo, 40, Abdul Ganiu, 37, and Samuel Agyin alias Rock, 32, turned themselves in to the regional police on Thursday [February 28, 2019].

“The police are still pursuing the remaining suspects. They are strongly advised to report in their own interest.

"The general public is again being urged to volunteer information that can lead to the arrest of the other suspects,” the Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo, said at a press briefing.

Lawyer for the suspects, Evans Amankwah, said he led the suspects to turn themselves in on Thursday and statements were taken from them upon their arrival.

“I brought three of them here yesterday, their statements were taken and they were kept in police custody. So I came here to secure bail for them because they were to go court today [Friday]. So being a Friday, I think it will be appropriate if the police granted them bail,” he noted.

In January this year, there was an attack at the NDC office in Kumasi which left one dead and one other injured. The attack was said to have been carried out by the Hawks vigilante group associated with the NDC.

Four people were initially declared wanted but the police later updated the list to 13.