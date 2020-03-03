President Akufo-Addo is currently in the Central European country after he was invited for a two-day state visit.

The visit is geared towards strengthening the bilateral bond and forge closer partnerships to boost trade, economic and cultural relations between both countries.

It is worthy to note that Ghana is Switzerland’s second biggest trading partner in Africa, with majority of the trade centred on gold and cocoa exports.

READ ALSO: Lovely photos of President Akufo-Addo in the cold regions of Norway

Switzerland President speaks Twi to address Akufo-Addo

Welcoming Akufo-Addo and his delegation, President Sommaruga decided to start her address with a message in Twi.

“Onimonyamfoɔ ɛyɛ yɛn anigye sɛ yɛ bɛgye wo ne w’apamfoɔ wɔ yɛn man yi mu,” the Swiss President said, which translates as “Honourble members, are very happy to welcome you and your entourage to our country.”

A surprised Akufo-Addo couldn’t help but smile and applaud the Swiss President after her message in Twi.

President Sommaruga further described Akufo-Addo’s visit as historic because "it is only the third of a country south of the Sahara and the first since Ghana obtained its independence in 1957.”

READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo won't be quarantined upon return from Europe - GHS

She said Switzerland supports Ghana’s ideals on democracy, rule of law and commitment to peace on the world stage.

According to her, Switzerland looks forward to doing more successful trade businesses with Ghana.

Watch the video of President Sommaruga’s address to Akufo-Addo in Twi (from 3:30 mins):