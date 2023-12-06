Takoradi Cemetery attacked – Over 100 bodies exposed by grave robbers

Grave robbers have plundered some burial sites for vital organs, while others have fallen victim to vandalism, with coffins destroyed by criminals. Reports from Takoradi-based Connect FM suggest that approximately one hundred graves have been affected.

Mr. Abdul Karim Hudu, the Environmental Health Director of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, confirmed the distressing incident. Hudu stated that their investigations revealed tampering with more than 30 graves, underscoring the severity of the situation.

"The cemetery is currently full, and we've advised against any further burials there. With no ongoing activities, the cemetery has succumbed to overgrown weeds, lacking proper security. Our team witnessed the extensive looting, counting over 30 graves affected. The culprits remain unknown," Hudu disclosed during an interview with Takoradi-based Connect FM.

In response to the crisis, Mr. Hudu outlined measures taken by the Assembly to prevent further harm at the cemetery. "We've enlisted prisoners for the cleanup, contracted a security company for surveillance, and initiated plans to collect maintenance fees from families with relatives buried there. The Sekondi public cemetery remains available for new burials," he assured.

This disturbing incident follows the closure of the Takoradi Cemetery in 2019 by the late mayor of the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis, Anthony K.K Sam, due to reaching full capacity.